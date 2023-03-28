Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 580 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 450,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,358. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

