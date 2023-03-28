Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNLN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. 2,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNLN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

