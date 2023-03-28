High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 87,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,461. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,339.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

