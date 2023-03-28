High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:PCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 87,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,461. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,339.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.