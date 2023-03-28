HI Trading Down 4.8% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, HI has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $31.04 million and $623,417.06 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029523 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00199544 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,058.35 or 1.00031836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01119617 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $435,425.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

