Hedera Price Reaches $0.0600 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $30.73 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00041685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017715 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,687 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.201565 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05882914 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $34,690,646.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

