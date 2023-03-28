Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $36.24 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00061635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00040907 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.201565 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05882914 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $34,690,646.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.