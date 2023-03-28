Head to Head Contrast: Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) & Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -30.50% -13.27% -11.64% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Natcore Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 3.53 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -12.00 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

