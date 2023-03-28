Head-To-Head Comparison: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Obayashi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Obayashi 2.93% 4.91% 2.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Obayashi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.75 -$77.21 million N/A N/A Obayashi $17.13 billion 0.31 $319.69 million $0.64 11.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obayashi shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and Obayashi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Obayashi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obayashi has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obayashi beats Color Star Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Domestic Civil Engineering segment handles civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Civil Engineering segment deals with civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Real Estate segment handles the purchase, sale, development and rent of real estate properties. The Others segment engages in Private Finance Initiative (PFI), finance, renewable energy, and operation of golf courses. The company was founded by Yoshigoro Obayashi in January 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

