HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 160,023 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,023 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $50,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,754,000. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,241 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

