HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

