HB Wealth Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,829,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,470,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 384,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,743 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,342,000 after purchasing an additional 126,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. 9,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,700. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

