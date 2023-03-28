HB Wealth Management LLC Has $27.13 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,411 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,875,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

