HB Wealth Management LLC Has $19.53 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,326,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,472,828. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.77.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

