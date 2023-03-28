HB Wealth Management LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $234.96. 76,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,476. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average of $224.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

