HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,864 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. 7,594,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

