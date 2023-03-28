HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 664 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.91. The stock had a trading volume of 70,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,548. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

