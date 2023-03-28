Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 3.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $11.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,470.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,075. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,502.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,392.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

