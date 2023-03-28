Harvey Investment Co. LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.11. 318,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,377. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.49.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.