Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $27.97 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 3.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Fastenal worth $27,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 499,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,049. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

