Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.74. 302,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,995. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

