Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.45. 130,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.00. The company has a market cap of $173.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

