Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 19,808 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,808 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.81. 68,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average is $199.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

