Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 11,300 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,564,000 after buying an additional 153,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,476 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $558.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,733. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $563.73 and a 200 day moving average of $545.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

