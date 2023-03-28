Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 38,324 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 279,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock remained flat at $79.64 on Tuesday. 294,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

