Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.07.

Shares of GS traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $319.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.18 and a 200 day moving average of $345.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

