Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.41% and a negative return on equity of 198.21%.
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ronald Hunt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
