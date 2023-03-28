Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.41% and a negative return on equity of 198.21%.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Hunt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 555,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,911 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.