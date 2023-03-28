Harmony Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,559 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,292% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. 6,817,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,554. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.