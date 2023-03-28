Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 80.5% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SMAR opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.