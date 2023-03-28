Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.4% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %
TXN opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.64 and its 200 day moving average is $170.10.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments
In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
