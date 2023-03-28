Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 1.2% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,844.79.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,647.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,588.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,538.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

