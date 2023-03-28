Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 280,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.32. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

