Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $35.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

