Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $81,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

