Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $508,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 517.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 393.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

