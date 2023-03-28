Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 3.0% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. TD Cowen upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.32.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,383 shares of company stock valued at $526,343 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

