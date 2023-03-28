Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Replimune Group worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REPL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Replimune Group by 449.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Replimune Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Replimune Group by 157.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Replimune Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Replimune Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

