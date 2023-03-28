Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 27,406 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 215.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 2.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 7.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

