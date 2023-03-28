GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and $1,607.10 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004661 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003154 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.