Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 150000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
Gunsynd Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.46 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.42.
About Gunsynd
Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.
