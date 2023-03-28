Gregory S. Janey Sells 1,630 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $175,648.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $291,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Toro Trading Up 0.2 %

TTC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $109.72. 273,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,246. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toro

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

