Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 61.9% in March

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 21,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.58. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.