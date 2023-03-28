Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $369.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.22 and its 200-day moving average is $337.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

