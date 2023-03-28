Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gratomic Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Get Gratomic alerts:

Gratomic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.