Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Gratomic Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.
Gratomic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gratomic (CBULF)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.