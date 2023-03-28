Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 50,436 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $5.51.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

