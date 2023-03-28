Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 622,326 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 317,400 shares.The stock last traded at $78.67 and had previously closed at $78.66.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.