Golden Green Inc. Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.21. 529,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.97. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

