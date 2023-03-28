Golden Green Inc. Sells 792 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.05% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 209,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,245. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $648.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $64,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

