Golden Green Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,054. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

