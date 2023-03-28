Golden Green Inc. Invests $954,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,112,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,038,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

