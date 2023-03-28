GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity at GlycoMimetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,489,064 shares in the company, valued at $14,855,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 174,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $522,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,960,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,405.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 200,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,489,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,855,862. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,451 shares of company stock worth $2,981,601 and have sold 898,192 shares worth $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.