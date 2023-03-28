GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
